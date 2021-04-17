Galamsey: Back off, let law enforcement bodies tackle the problem – Akufo-Addo told

General News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: 3 News

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been told to stay away from the fight against illegal small-scale mining (Galamasey) in the country and rather allow the laws of the land to work in dealing with the menace.



Private legal practitioner Mr Bobby Banosn said on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday April 17 that Ghana has laws to deal with this problem therefore, the law enforcement agencies must apply the laws to tackle the problem.



Mr Banson was commenting on the just-ended two-day consultative forum organized by the Government of Ghana on illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) in Ghana.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said at the forum that he will not act on hearsay in his quest to end the galamsey practice in Ghana.



“I am determined to enforce the laws on illegal mining no matter the subject, high or low. I will, however, not act on hearsay or mere allegations without more. I will not hesitate to act though where the evidence is hard before the police.



“And I will do so irrespective of the standing of the person or persons involved. That is the true meaning of equality before the law,” he stressed.



“There are aspects of our national life which are of first subject matters of partisan politics. We must however come to the understanding that small-scale mining with the requirement to do away with the illegalities in that sector should be beyond partisan politics.



“Some subjects simply cannot be part of our everyday politicking and I use this forum to insist that illegal small-scale mining and matters relating to it should be one of such issues requiring national efforts,” he said.



Mr Banson told host of the Key Points, Abena Tabi that “We do not need a dialogue, the laws must be enforced.”



He further revealed that the problem of galamsey is unending because person with political coverings are allowed to engage in the illicit activity whiles those without political clout are barred from also engaging in the activity.



“The problem is that people who do not have the political clouts or the social standing are stopped from engaging in this activity whiles those who have political covering are allowed to do it.



“That is what the truth is allegedly. This is not an NPP or NDC issue because galamsey did not start during NPP’s time,” he said.



He added “The presidency must back off for the law enforcement agencies to do their work.”



“The presidency should not be involved” Let the authorities in the mining areas deal with it.