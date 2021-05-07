Galamsey: 400 soldiers deployed for Operation Halt II on Pra river

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: Class FM

The Ghana Armed Forces has commenced a second phase of Operation Halt II aimed at removing all persons and logistics involved in mining on water bodies.



The new phase of the operation focuses on the tributaries of the Pra river which have also been significantly affected by the activities of illegal miners.



The Ghana Armed Forces has also commenced armed patrols of the Pra river itself. The operation is being undertaken by 400 men all ranks.



These were contained in a statement signed by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.



The statement advised the public to stay away from mining in water bodies to avoid any action by the forces.



The first phase of the operation commenced Wednesday, 28 April 2021 on the River Pra in the Central Region.



Two hundred officers of the Ghana Armed Forces were involved in that operation.



Meanwhile, in the first operation, the anti-galamsey soldiers destroyed some 127 changfans, nine excavators and a fuel pump during their operations.



The ‘operation halt’ soldiers also arrested two Chinese galamseyers.