Gabon suspended from regional bloc, group moves HQ to Equatorial Guinea

Gabon has been suspended from the Central African regional bloc effective September 4, 2023.



The suspension is allied to the August 30 overthrow of president Ali Bongo Ondimba by the military on the day his electoral victory in the August 26 polls was announced.



Gabon's suspension was reached after a meeting of leaders of the The Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) held on September 4 in the capital of Equatorial Guinea, Malabo.



The bloc also decided effective immediately to move its headquarters from the Gabonese capital to Malabo.



Vice President of Equatorial Guinea tweeted the outcome of the meeting (in Portuguese), a transaltion of which reads: "The fourth extraordinary summit of ECCAS Heads of State and Government today in Djibloho, condemned the coup in the Gabonese Republic and suspended its membership.



"The immediate transfer of the CEEAC headquarters in Libreville to Malabo has been decided, and a period of one year has been given to reactivate the political process for a rapid return to constitutional order."



According to GhanaWeb checks, some of the presidents who attended the said meeting included host Theodore Obiang Nguema, Joao Lourenco of Angola and Denis Sassou-Nguesso of Congo Republic.



The summit took place the same day coup leader, General Brice Oligui Nguema was sworn into office as leader of the transition.



He has yet to give a clear timeline for return to civilian rule despite promising credible elections in his inauguration speech.



The Economic Community of Central African States is an Economic Community of the African Union for promotion of regional economic co-operation in Central Africa. It "aims to achieve collective autonomy, raise the standard of living of its populations and maintain economic stability through harmonious cooperation"



