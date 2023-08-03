Gabby talks IQ, ego and suicidal fall amid Ablakwa's kitchen scandal allegations

General News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has yet to formally respond to allegations that he is seeking through his law firm to force government's hand to pay an unjustified sum of 187 million Ghana cedis to a client.



The said allegations were leveled against him on August 1, 2023 by North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who posted a series of documents to back his claim.



"This Kitchen Scandal reveals the modus-operandi and sophisticated schemes of the grand master in the “Kitchen Cabinet” — Mr. Gabriel Asare Otchere-Darko, who prefers to be called Gabby Otchere-Darko.



"Many people say Gabby is the “Prime Minister” of Ghana and what he wants always gets done — well, the volumes of intercepted documents in my possession appears to confirm this perception.



"Gabby’s name has often come up in other multi-million-dollar transactions such as PDS, Agyapa and recently Ameri when former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko accused him of unilaterally renegotiating the infamous Ameri novation agreement which led to the minister’s unceremonious exit.



"Justice Dotse may likely describe this Kitchen Scandal as a well-hatched conspiracy to “Create-Loot-and-Keep,” perhaps in a Cecilia Dapaah-like fashion. This Kitchen Scandal is valued at a stupendous GHS187,356,969.55," the MP's post on social media read in part.



24-hours after Ablakwa’s post, Gabby posted on Facebook about IQ, ego gaps and how they could occasion a steep and suicidal fall.



"If you have a huge gap between your IQ and ego please watch before you leap for the fall may be too steep and suicidal," his post dated August 2, 2023 read.



