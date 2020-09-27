General News of Sunday, 27 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gabby Otchere-Darko wades into Western Togoland saga

Gabby Otchere-Darko

The past few days, since the dawn of Friday, September 25, 2020, have been very troubling for the country, especially for stakeholders on the security front.



Tensions in the Volta Region, particularly in the Tongu district, have raised concerns. Members of a secessionist group, the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), attacked two police stations and blocked entry points in a bid to declare the territory independent.



Taking to his social media page to comment on the issue, influential member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere Darko, asked that all relevant stakeholders unite to tackle the issue. According to him, the tourism prospects of the region may highly be affected if the issue persists, maintaining that political colors be put aside in this instance.



“Volta Region, for me, is the most beautiful Region in Ghana and deserves special investor status for tourism and more. We do not want that image that we must build on to be damaged by what some are trying to do. It goes beyond NPP vs NDC. Let’s be mature and united against this.” He wrote.





Volta Region, for me, is the most beautiful Region in Ghana and deserves special investor status for tourism and more. We do not want that image that we must build on to be damaged by what some are trying to do. It goes beyond NPP vs NDC. Let’s be mature and united against this. — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) September 27, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

BackgroundMembers of the seperatist gourp managed to capture three personnel of the Ghana Police Service during the dawn attack and reportedly made away with weapons belonging to the officers.Their action created huge vehicular traffic on the Trans-West African highway towns of Juapong, Sogakope, and other adjoining towns, prompting police and military action.Officials have confirmed that one person was shot and killed during an exchange of fire while four others, including the Aveyime Police Commander, were also wounded in the process.Meanwhile, the police service has indicated that some 31 persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.