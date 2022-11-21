Gabby Otchere-Darko is NPP's biggest problem - NPP Communicator

Politics of Monday, 21 November 2022

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

A communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kafui Amegah, has condemned Mr. Otchere-Darko for his recent utterances on social media, which always trigger controversies against the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him, the situation is affecting the image of the government, and the NPP must not look unconcerned.



He opined that Gabby is part of the reason why the president and his government have come under intense scrutiny; hence, he should refrain from commenting on internal issues within the New Patriot Party (NPP), which will trigger controversies.



"Gabby, although not part of the government but your name smells in all that is going on. You are part of the reasons why this government is being scolded," Kafui Amegah exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei (Patoo) on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9.



"Every tweet from Mr. Otchere-Darko causes pain in the heart and the neck of NPP; his reckless tweets always cause controversies in the country which our opponents use against us."



"This is a problem the government is facing, when Gabby Otchere Darko tweets, then it becomes a government position or policy. The last time I checked Gabby does not have any official position in government. We’ve made Gabby more powerful than the government and it’s affecting the image of the government, and as a political party, we must not sit down for this to happen.



He has his right to talk, but the media is doing a great disservice to the country. Gabby doesn’t hold a position in government; he’s not the Finance Minister. He’s not the Chief Advisor to the President, and yet we’ll be reporting on and discussing what he’s saying as opposed to that of the other ministers."



He said such utterances would ruin the chances of the NPP in the 2024 elections.



Mr. Otchere-Darko, who is the nephew of President Akufo-Addo, has been viewed by many as a powerful member of the government because he appears to have a great deal of knowledge about government decisions.