Gabby, Ken, Bediatuo, others in charge of Akufo-Addo's autopilot government - Edudzi Tameklo

Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, head of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, characterizing it as an "auto-pilot system of government."



Tameklo alleged that the President has delegated his responsibilities to family members within his administration, showing unconcern for the well-being of Ghanaians.



He agreed with a former minister who said in a recent write-up that the government is primarily centered around family, friends, and associates, referring to it as a "family and friends and concubines administration."



Speaking in an interview on TV XYZ on November 10, 2023, he stated, "Akufo-Addo's government that he is leading is on auto-pilot.



“He is not the one managing the economy; he has entrusted the economy to individuals like Gabby, Bediatuo, Ken Ofori Atta, and other family members to oversee the country's affairs.



“He simply takes breakfast and sleeps, while his family members manage the economy. Those we didn't vote for are now part of the administration, as Frimpong Boateng stated, friends, family, and concubines administration. He was part of the administration and he has come out to say that the government is composed of family, friends, and concubines."







