Ga North Municipal Assembly demolishes illegal structures at Pokuase West

Regional News of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Ga North Municipal Assembly has demolished illegal structures at Pokuase West to curb criminal and other anti-social activities by squatters.



The Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) of the Assembly undertook the special exercise led by Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, the Municipal Coordinating Director.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Ibrahim said intelligence reports received by the MUSEC indicated that occupants of the structures included illegal immigrants, who engaged in various immoral activities such as prostitution, pilfering, drug peddling, and bag snatching, among others.



He said this endangered the lives of the citizens living in the area hence the exercise to drive them away for the people to have their peace.



Mr Ibrahim said before the exercise the MUSEC had extensive discussions for three months after which several warning notices were issued for the squatters to relocate but all the attempts fell on death ears.



ASP Steve Kobina Abavrie, the Municipal Crime Officer, said intelligence gathered during patrols in the area indicated that criminals use the place as their hideout together with the prostitutes and gave the assurance that the police would ensure that the exercise was sustained.



He said this would help reduce criminal activities and create a peaceful living atmosphere for the residents.