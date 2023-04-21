Ga Mantse honours UCC medical school graduate who swept 16 out of 22 awards

General News of Friday, 21 April 2023

The Ga Mantse Nii TeikoTsuru II has honoured Nathan Codjoe, the University of Cape Coast (UCC) medical school graduate who swept 16 out of 22 awards at the university’s 55th Congregation for the College of Health and Allied Sciences.



On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at a ceremony held at the Ga Manste Palace in Accra, the Ga Mantse said that Nathan has made the Ga people proud.



He added that the young doctor has become a role model to his peers and Ga- Dangme youth.



“You are an example of what can be achieved through hard work and dedication. We see great potential in you and we believe you will accomplish great things.



“In recognition, whereof, his Royal Majesty King Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Manste and President of the Ga Traditional Council, on behalf of the entire Ga-Dangme state is proud to present you with this special award,” parts of a citation by the monarch read.



Nathaniel Codjoe was the toast of the audience at the University of Cape Coast's graduation ceremony on Thursday, March 30, 2023, emerging as the best student in his class.



He certainly earned the plaudits that came his way after sweeping 16 out of the 22 available awards.



GhanaWeb checks show that Dr. Codjoe is an old student of St. Peter's Secondary School, Nkwatia-Kwahu.







What UCC wrote about Dr. Codjoe's feat:



Nathaniel Codjoe, the freshly-graduated medical doctor from the School of Medical Sciences, picked 16 awards (out of 22) at the second session of the 55th Congregation Ceremony held for graduates from the College of Health and Allied Sciences.



Nathaniel Codjoe was adjudged the:



1. Best Student in Anatomy



2. Best Student in Medical Biochemistry



3. Best Graduating Student in Physiology



4. Best Student in Microbiology



5. Best Student in Community Medicine



6. Best Student in Chemical Pathology



7. Best Student in Pharmacology



8. Best Student in Clinical student



9. Best Graduating Male Student



10. Best Graduating Pre-Clinical Student



11. Best Student in MB ChB Final Part II



12. Best Overall Performance



13. Best Overall Male Medical Student



14. Best Student in Family Medicine



15. Molecular Medicine with Certificate



16. Best student in Ear, Nose and Throat Rotation



