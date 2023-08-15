Ga East Assembly donates furniture to Kwabenya District Police Command

General News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: GNA

The Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA) has donated modern office furnitures to the Kwabenya District Police Command to enhance their service delivery.



The brief presentation ceremony took place at the forecourt of the Assembly on Tuesday, 15th August, 2023.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, presenting the items, acknowledged the significant role of the Police Service in the development of the nation as a whole and the Municipality in particular, hence informing the decision to procure these office furniture for the Kwabenya District Police Command.



"The Assembly plans to support other Police Stations within the Municipality as its resources improve"



Among the officials at the presentation were the Municipal Cordinating Director (MCD), Mr. Nil-Amarh Ashietey and other Heads of Departments of the Assembly.