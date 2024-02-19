GWCL blames water supply challenges in Tamale on ‘dumsor’

Regional News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has blamed the water shortages in the Tamale Metropolis on erratic power supply.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu tasked the government to declare a state of emergency to ensure funds are made available to fix the problem.



Speaking at the Public Accounts Committee sitting on Monday, the Managing Director (MD) for GWCL, Dr. Clifford Braimah disclosed that aside from a stalled water project, the unstable power supply is to be blamed for the development.



Dr. Braimah revealed the demand has outstripped water supply in the enclave.



“Electricity is an issue for us. We depend on the national grid. The inefficiencies of the grid compound our inefficiencies. Sometimes in Tamale instead of doing the 45,000 cubic meters, we do 16,000 just because the power is not stable.



“Anytime the power fluctuates, the pump machines stop, they don’t work. So we have our systems working properly but the power source to us is not okay.



"We normally will do a dedicated line but the electricity companies will tell you when you build your own lines, after 24 hours it becomes their property. So they hook onto our lines to other communities,” he explained.