Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: GNA

GUM will cause a bombshell in December elections

A Political Scientist has predicted a major upset in the upcoming general elections in Ghana as voters will most likely ditch the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for a new political party.



Rev LKB Trotsky, who predicted this in a statement, further tipped the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) to be the most favoured alternative party for voters due to its robust policies and incisive electioneering message to transform the lives of ordinary Ghanaians.



Both the NPP and the NDC had been accused of ruling the nation with deception, failing to solve Ghana’s chronic unemployment issues, wrecking the economy, relying heavily on foreign loans, especially from the IMF and abandoning state enterprises to rot.



“If the electoral process of Ghana’s presidential and parliamentary polls is going to be free and fair, then, NPP and NDC will be kicked out in the 2020 December polls,” Rev Trotsky said.



According to him “accumulated failures” of governance under NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo and NDC’s John Mahama had largely proved to Ghanaians that both domineering political parties had been “deceptive and corrupt.



The duo had also been severally indicted for failing to fight corruption, unemployment and stabilising the country’s fragile economy over the years.



While media reports in September 2018 claimed that over 60 scandals had rocked the Akufo-Addo's government, the Sun newspaper in the UK indicted the John Mahama-led administration in a £5 million Airbus corruption scandal in 2016.



“These scandals are too many to publish here, I urge readers to check it out,” Rev Trotsky said.



“The ruling party is doomed to loose power and I tell you, the opposition NDC also has no chance of winning this 2020 election, " he said.



He, therefore, called on all eligible Ghanaian voters to register for their new biometric voter card in the ongoing registration exercise by the Electoral Commission to enable them express their will and wish come December 7.



In the Ghana Union Movement 28-page mini-manifesto titled: "A new Ghana," Founder and Flagbearer of GUM, Rev Christian Kwabena Andrews (Osofo Kiriabosom), said a GUM government would totally “betray nepotism and impunity.”



It would also run an administration that would be transparent, accountable, responsible and all-inclusive, actively involving religious leaders in the governance process.



The party had promised to cut down salaries, ex–gratia, allowances and other incentives of ministers, Members of Parliaments, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives and other government appointees, including executive officers and peg the number of ministers at not more than 60.



“The government of Ghana Union Movement shall consist of 20 per cent appointment of Kings and Queens and not less than 30 per cent of our government appointment shall be made up of women,” he added.



Rev Andrews also promised to have a representation of the drivers' union, Clergy, Chiefs, Market women, Business owners, in his government.



Some political analysts have described Rev Andrews as a powerful man of God, a heavyweight healer whom God had used to perform miracles, signs and wonders, saving lives here in Ghana and overseas.



Others also see him as the incarnate of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first president, with outstanding achievements in the Ghanaian social life, and could, therefore, cause a bombshell in Ghana’s crucial presidential and parliamentary elections in December.



The policies of GUM largely dwell on stemming corruption, unemployment and establishing a disciplined Ghanaian society and rejuvenating collapsed and abandoned state enterprises since 1966.

