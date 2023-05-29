GRNMA congratulates Divine Kporha for winning regional Best Nurse/Midwife for 2022/23

Regional News of Monday, 29 May 2023

Source: Isaac Amoah-Asare, Contributor

The Volta Regional branch of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association has congratulated Divine Kporha for emerging as the overall regional best nurse/midwife for the year, 2022/23.



In a citation presented to him at the Volta Regional capital, Ho on Wednesday, the Association commended him for his contributions towards providing quality and accessible health care to the people, especially the vulnerable.



The citation revealed that Kporha was very instrumental in securing a 42,000 Australian dollars grant to construct a fully furnished Neonatal Intensive Care Unit with other facilities at the Ketu South Municipal Hospital.



Meanwhile, Divine Kporha was grateful for the award and honour given him for doing his best in ensuring good and quality health care for the deprived.



He assured to continue the hard work to ensure the people get the needed attention they deserve in terms of their health care needs no matter one’s location.



He, again, called on other colleagues and professions to always make themselves available to serve the people as they are been mandated to and even go extra mile to help the deprived.