GRIDCo works to disrupt N4 traffic Saturday, Sunday

General News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: Class FM

The Ministry of Roads and Highways through the Ghana Highway Authority has, through a statement, informed the public and all road users that some sections of the N4 (Tetteh Quarshie – Koforidua) will experience some minimum to maximum disruptions to traffic flow from, Saturday, 8 May to Sunday, 9 May 2021, between the hours 8 am – 12 noon daily.



“This is to enable GRIDco to undertake the stringing of transmission line conductors across the N4 (Tetteh Quarshie – Madina – Adentan Road)”, the statement signed by acting CEO A.B.K. Nuhu said on Wednesday, 5 May 2021.



The statement advised motorists and commuters “to follow the traffic diversion signs to be placed at the various sections on the N4 (Okponglo, near McDan Offices, La -Bawaleshi and East Legon)”.



“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused”, the statement said.