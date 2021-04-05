GRIDCo reduces power supply to areas around Trasacco by 50%

General News of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The Ghana Grid Company Limited has indicated that it has reduced power supply to areas around Trasacco by 50 per cent in order to fix faults that led to Saturday’s power cuts in major parts of the Greater Accra region.



A statement issued by GridCo noted that the power outage occurred on Saturday, 3 April 2021 because “a conductor on the Tema-Accra East transmission line fell at Trasacco.”



The statement further indicated that “the maintenance team was able to work round the clock to restore power to the Mallam, Achimota and Accra Central Bulk Supply Points (BSPs) at about 4:00 am on Sunday, April 4, 2021”.



“Power supply has, however, been reduced to 50% in areas around Trasacco as the team works to permanently fix the fault,” GridCo announced in a statement.



Read the full statement below:



