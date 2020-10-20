Regional News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: universnewsroom.com

GRASAG-Legon to offer financial support to needy but brilliant students

Chairman for Interim Management Committee of GRASAG-Legon, Adofo Yaw Kwakye

The University of Ghana chapter of the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG-Legon) has intimated plans to provide financial support for needy but brilliant students under its umbrella.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with UniversNews, Chairman for the Interim Management Committee of GRASAG-Legon, Adofo Yaw Kwakye noted that the scheme will seek to support students by paying a certain percentage of their tuition fees.



A Fee Endowment Fund has already been created to roll out the scheme in the 2020/2021 academic year, he said.



Mr. Kwakye revealed that the source of funding for the endowment fund will mainly be dues paid by members of the organisation.



“The basic source of funding shall be membership dues. A quota of the dues paid shall be allocated to the fund to support graduate students who are struggling to pay their fees,” he said.



He further used the opportunity to solicit for support from well wishers and corporate bodies to enhance the capacity of the fund to deliver fully for all students who may apply.



“The fund has already been created, however, the association beseeches well-wishers and corporate organisations to come and support in order to have the scheme support a good number of needy graduate students.



“The academic and social well being of graduate students is a core mandate of GRASAG-Legon hence it is the right direction to support each other and give back to members,” he added.



To make the process of application transparent and sanitized, the Interim Chair indicated that there shall be a screening activity to determine the beneficiaries.



He also added that the offices of the Dean of Students Affairs and the Dean of Graduate Students will be called upon to assist with the process of application and selection.



According to him, “details on the process shall be communicated to members of GRASAG Legon at the commencement of the new academic year so that they are able to apply as the processes are still being finalized.”



He urged subsequent administrations to continue with the goodwill project and in fact stated that policies will be put in place to guide subsequent administrations.



Persons who wish to get in touch with GRASAG-Legon and support the process can reach the outfit through grasaglegon@st.ug.edu.gh.

