GNFS Tema Regional Command launches Fire Safety Week

General News of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: GNA

The Tema Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has held an interactive session with the media as part of its Fire Safety Week celebration to strengthen partnerships for a safer environment.



Assistant Chief Fire Officer I (ACFOI), Madam Doris Lamptey, GNFS Tema Regional Commander, said the media’s reportage on fire issues were sometimes inaccurate due to the lack of understanding or appreciation of the facts.



The GNFS, therefore, was making it a priority to get closer to the media to easily discuss difficult topics to aid their reportage for effective public education, she said.



“We plead with the various media outlets to give us airtime at least once every week or two because we’re trying so hard, as a Service, to bring fire outbreaks to the minimum…”, she said.



“The public should be aware that the Fire Service is not sleeping and does not want to wait for the fires to come before finding a way to solve them.”



“Additionally, if the opportunity is given, it would further support our plan to reduce 20 per cent of fire cases by the end of 2023, a target that has almost been realised at the end of the second quarter of the year.”



The GNFS would sensitise market women on safety measures, hold a quiz competition to assess fire personnel on their self-development in terms of fire safety and prevention, and a simulation exercises in some areas within the Tema Regional Command.



The churches and mosques would not be left out of the sensitisation programme, ACFOI Lamptey said, with focus on event organisers to prevent fires at event centers, and crown the celebration with an endurance walk and aerobic session.



She urged the public and media to contact the Service with questions on any fire safety concerns to become familiar with the GNFS’ operations.



The week-long celebration, which ends on August 27, marks the 60th Anniversary of the GNFS, on the theme: “60 Years of Existence, Fire Safety, and the Choice for a Safer Environment”.