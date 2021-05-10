GMM admonishes Muslims, Christians to learn to tolerate each other

Regional News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Muslim Mission (GMM), has admonished Christians and Muslims, especially the youth in second cycle institutions to learn to tolerate and live in harmony with one another.



In a statement issued on Monday in Accra, it said, “We do not want to raise children who are ignorant about the way of life of other members of our society. The best way to learn about others is to attend the same school with them, share the same dormitory with them, eat with them, play with them,” adding that Ghanaians must endeavour to maintain the peace and tranquillity that existed in the country among people of all faiths.



“Most families in Ghana are made up of people of different faiths and yet live in harmony. Ghana has attained international acclaim for being an example of peaceful co-existence by people of different faiths and we are the envy of our neighbours in the sub-region. There is the need for us to tolerate each other and guard the peace we enjoy in this country.”



The release said the issue of authorities of Wesley Girls SHS preventing Muslim students from fasting had drawn both praises and condemnation from various quarters in equal measure and said it was important that the country took steps back and re-consider the issues.



“It is important to note that Muslims and Christians fast with the belief that it is in fulfilment of God’s commandment. In this regard, the case restraining the students from fasting is an act against God and as such we should treat it with caution.”



The GMM appealed to the Leadership of the Methodist Church and the Headmistress to rescind their decision “since we are brothers and sisters.”



It urged all Muslims to continue to pray for the peace, prosperity, and development of the nation as it inched towards the end of Ramadan.



The release said that men and women were all from Adam, and in Ghana “we are one people, one nation with a common purpose and destiny.”



“We also appeal to members of both faiths to be tolerant since both the Holy Quran and the Holy Bible admonishes adherents to do same.”