Source: GNA

GJA invites journalists to register for special voting

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has invited journalists who may not vote on Election Day due to work, to register for Special or Early Voting.



The association said such persons should send their “name, Voter ID number, Code on ID card and their polling station” to the Ghana International Press Centre by October 10, 2020.



The association in a press release to the Ghana News Agency said: “Regulation 23, sub-regulation 2(a) of C. I. 94 states that the application for Special Voting shall be made no later than 42 days before polling day in the constituency of the applicant.



“Journalists who want to benefit from this provision should, therefore, send their particulars to the GJA before the October 10 deadline to enable the EC to process their applications for Special Voting.”





