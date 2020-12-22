General News of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: 3 News

GIPC warns public against fake “opportunity fund” application form

Ghana Investment Promotion Centre

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has warned the general public against a fake opportunity fund application forms that have been printed.



The GIPC in a statement on Tuesday, December 22 said its attention has been drawn to a form in circulation, titled “Opportunity Fund” which is purported to be emanating from the GIPC.



The said document is supposedly an application form for a business grant by Ghanaians operating any form of enterprise.



“The GIPC however, wishes to disassociate itself from this ‘Opportunity Fund Initiative’ and to state unequivocally that the document in circulation is fake. We firmly caution the general public to be vigilant and avoid falling prey to this scam,” the statement said.

