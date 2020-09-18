Health News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: universnewsroom.com

GHS sensitizes adolescents on family health planning

Ghana Health Service

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has engaged in a set of interventions to educate adolescents and young people on their involvement in family health planning.



According to the Ghana Health Service, family planning is an initiative that does not revolve around only married couples but the adolescent as a whole.



Over the years, reports have indicated that family planning has been a major factor affecting the growth and economic life in Ghana. Though there have been some methods embraced by individuals, culture continues to be a block between the individual’s decision and the method.



Ghana as a country continues to increase the number of its modern contraceptive users with improved provider training, expanded method mix, and demand creation for Family Planning to ensure women and girls are healthier.



In an interview on Campus Exclusive, Desree Opoku highlighted that family planning is one surest decision an individual can make to decide the number and spacing of their children.



She added that the cost involved in patronizing and getting access to these contraceptives has been highly subsidized.



“Family planning is a decision made by individuals to decide and the time spacing and number of their children. You don’t necessarily have to be a couple take family planning as an initiative but it also revolves around adolescents,” she said.



On matters of medications, a fellow from the United Nations Population Fund, Dorcas Manortey, stated that adolescents should desist from self-medication but rather seek good counsel and go through right processes that best work for them.



“Before you take up a method you need to know which one best works for [you] and desist from following the trends because it worked for someone. You need to seek good counsel and go through the right processes to know what best suits you,” she cautioned.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.