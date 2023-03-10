You are here: HomeNews2023 03 10Article 1728395

General News of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Using AI software, parliamentary sitting and more coming up

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On the menu today, Mawuli Ahorlumegah will bring you a conversation on the use of AI software while Stella Sogli will bring the business headlines of this week on BizTech.

Paula Amma Broni's interview with FBS on Talkertainment will be brought back to you.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned.

