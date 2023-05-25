You are here: HomeNews2023 05 25Article 1773482

General News of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Unique names and customs you can only find among Adas, Tagoe Sisters' transition from hawkers

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV play videoWatch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Elsie Lamar will bring you a conversation with the Tagoe Sisters on their humble beginnings and 40 years of ministry on Talkertainment.

Wonder Ami Adu-Asare will bring you a repeat of the history class with the people of Ada on People & Places.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment