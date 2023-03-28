GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Kamala Harris delivers public lecture at Black Star Square, parliament resumes sitting and more

General News of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On today's menu, President Akufo-Addo's joint press conference with US vice president Kamala Harris at the Jubilee House will be aired.



Wonder Ami Hagan and her team explore Ote waterfalls in Amedzofe on People and Places.



Paula Amma Broni will also sit with Smart Takyi Nixon and Thomas Duke Labik Amanquandor to discuss how best couples can handle childlessness in the marriage on Moans and Cuddles.





Parliamentary proceedings of Tuesday, March 28, 2023, will also be played back to you from the Parliament House.



