You are here: HomeNews2022 10 12Article 1641002

General News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: How to feel for lumps in breasts, spotlight on the Igbo community in Ghana and more coming up

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV play videoWatch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the beautiful month of October 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Wonder Ami Hagan takes us through the history between Ghana and the Igbo community on People and Places.

A doctor at MEDIFEM takes us through ways we can feel and detect lumps in the breasts.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment