You are here: HomeNews2022 11 24Article 1668512

General News of Thursday, 24 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta reads 2023 budget in parliament, Black Stars take on Portugal & more

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV play videoWatch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the beautiful month of November 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, the coverage of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's 2023 budget reading will be brought to you from the parliament house.

GhanaWeb Excellence Awards - Youth Edition nominee reveal will also be brought to you.

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, an NDC general secretary aspirant also speaks on why he wants the job in the NDC.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment