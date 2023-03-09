You are here: HomeNews2023 03 09Article 1727666

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Exclusive with Julia Stuart, parliamentary proceedings of today and more coming up

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV play videoWatch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On the menu today, Paula Amma Broni sits with international sports presenter with SuperSports, Julia Stuart to delve into how she made it in a male-dominated space.

Elsie Lamar's interview with Quables on Talkertainment will be brought back to you.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

