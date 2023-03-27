You are here: HomeNews2023 03 27Article 1738388

General News of Monday, 27 March 2023

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Edem's social media experiment, Afia Schwar calls out Mzbel for accusing Josh Laryea of rape

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Abrantepa's conversation with panellists on the social media experiment carried out by Edem and nominees reveal by VGMA on E-Forum will be aired.

Paula Amma Broni will bring you all the gist in showbiz for last week on Nkommo Wo Ho.

Parliamentary proceedings of Friday, March 24, 2023, will also be played back to you from the Parliament House.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

