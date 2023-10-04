GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Dormaahene speaks about why Dormaa is one of the neatest towns in Ghana and more!

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb TV serves you a variety of videos ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up-to-date with current happenings and entertain you.



On today's menu, Etsey Atisu will bring you an interview with Enil Art, an artist who can comfortably draws anybody and anything at all at any time on GhanaWeb Special.



On Say it Loud, Etsey Atisu will bring you all you need to know about the demolishing of the Tetteh Quarshie arts centre.



Daniel Oduro will come your way with an up-close with the Omanhene of Dormaa traditional area



Patricia Rockson Hammond will bring you Moans and Cuddles with a discussion on understanding love languages



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay tuned!



