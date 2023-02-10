GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Blakk Rasta on Bob Marley-Sarkodie feature, brilliant scientist who brought internet to Africa and more

General News of Friday, 10 February 2023

For today's menu, Amma Broni comes your way with all the latest gist in the entertainment industry this week on Nkommo Wo Ho.



Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa also comes to your screens with a discussion on Blakk Rasta's jabs on Sarkodie's feature on Bob Marley's hit song 'Stir it Up' on E-Forum.



For BizTech, the brilliant scientist who brought the internet to Africa will be introduced to our lovely viewers.



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay tuned.



