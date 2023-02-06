You are here: HomeNews2023 02 06Article 1708886

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Appiatse disaster one year on, minister's press briefing and more coming up

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV play videoWatch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

For today's menu, there will be a playback of the struggles the people Appiatse have been and are going through one year after the explosion..

We will also bring you the minister's press briefing on the update on first annual assembly of African Investment Promotion Agencies with Yofi Grant, CEO of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre.

A female Bolt driver, Jemima Mensa also details how she lost her banking job and her experiences as a Bolt driver so far on GhanaWeb Special.

A replay of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards - Youth Edition will also be aired.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

