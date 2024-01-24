GFA fires Chris Hughton as Black Stars coach, technical team dissolved

General News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: ghanafa.org

GFA statement of January 23, 2024



The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior National team with immediate effect.



The Executive Council has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars.



The Ghana Football Association will in the coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars.



Background



The latest decision follows Ghana’s disastrous 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Ivory Coast which ended with a group stage exit without a win in three games.



Ghana, needing a win against Mozambique in the final group game, conceded two goals in added time to draw 2-2 and crash out.



Chris Hughton was appointed Ghana head coach in March 2023 after serving as Technical Advisor for a year.



He has taken charge of 12 games in his almost one-year duration as Ghana coach, winning four games, drawing four and losing four.