General News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: Ghanaian Times

GETFUND issues 2-week ultimatum for contractors to go back to site

GETFUND Administrator, Richard Boadu

The Ghana Education Fund (GETFund), has issued a two-week ultimatum to contractors working on GETFund projects in basic, second cycle and tertiary institutions who have unjustifiably abandoned work for more than six months to return to site immediately or risk their contracts being terminated.



According to the fund, it had successfully honoured all payment requests submitted to it by December 2019 and there was no justification for any contractor to abandon his or her work.



“We wish to bring to your notice that the GETFund has honoured all payment requests submitted to the Fund up to the close of December 2019.”



A letter signed by the administrator of the fund, Mr Richard Boadu, and addressed to the Minister of Education and all regional ministers, and sighted by the GhanaianTimes in Accra yesterday, said in view of the fact that the fund had honoured its obligation to the contractors, it deemed it inappropriate for any contractor not to honor his or her part of the contract.



“In view of the enormous payment that the fund has undertaken recently, we further wish to direct that procedures towards termination be initiated for non performing contracts within your jurisdiction that have remained stalled for the past six months or more with reference to clause 59.2 (g) of the general condition of contracts.



Mr Boadu explained that payment thus far not honoured regarding submissions made within this timeframe were mainly due to unresolved technical anomalies with the payment certificates submitted.



He, however, assured that the fund was working with such contractors to address the anomalies and where possible effect payment.



“These payments cut across projects and basic, secondary and tertiary categories,” he emphasised.





