General News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GES to release schools reopening guidelines for parents

play videoA teacher engages pre school kids

The Ghana Education Service, GES, will on Wednesday, January 13 release a set of guidelines targeting parents as the planned reopening of schools draws closer.



Anthony Boateng, deputy director-general of management services at GES, disclosed to Joy News that the aim is for parents to take the lead in educating their kids on the preventive measures of COVID-19.



“We’ve provided guidelines for the schools, these guidelines are provided to the school authorities… we will release the first set of guidelines which is targeted at parents; so that they can liaise with their children whiles at home.



“(To) help us educate them (children) on some of the guidelines that they will be going through in school. So that the children will be much much more familiar so that the parents can also be more comfortable,” he added.



Schools were closed in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. Government repeatedly postponed reopening till the president’s last address when he announced a full reopening effective January 15.







What the president said on January 3 about schools reopening:



“So, from 15th January, our children in kindergarten, primary, and Junior High, in both private and public schools, will be back in school. All SHS 1 students will start classes from 10th March, with all students embarking on a single-track academic calendar.



“Their seniors in SHS 2 and SHS 3 will, however, return to school from 18th January. I must stress that SHS 3 students in all schools, like SHS 1 students, will no longer run the double-track system.



“The expansion of infrastructure at the various senior high schools, over the last three years, has brought us to this favourable situation.”