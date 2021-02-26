General News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: Class FM

GES test: Be calm, you'll sit for the exam – GNAT to teachers

GES had warned that persons without index numbers would not be allowed to take the test

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has urged its members who were not allowed to take the Ghana Education Service (GES) promotion test for this year, to remain calm, as it is working to rectify the situation.



In a memo to all teachers on Thursday, 25 February 2021, GNAT said it had come to the notice of its general secretary, Mr. Thomas Musah, that "significant numbers of teachers were not allowed to write the GES Promotion Test 2021, on the pretext that they did not have index numbers for it.”



The association assured the teachers that: “We have taken the issue up and made the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service aware that it was no fault of theirs that the affected teachers did not have the said index numbers.”



According to GNAT, the GES Director-General promised in a press release dated 24 February 2021, that “a supplementary test would be organised for the affected teachers upon provision of their details for verification.”



It emphasised: “Indeed, during his tour of the Accra College of Education venue, the Director-General was specific, that the supplementary test would be organised a week or two.”



An earlier statement by the GES had warned that persons without index numbers would not be allowed to take the test.



According to the GES, however, such persons will be expected “to provide their details for verification and a supplementary test organised for them at a later date.”



The statement issued on Wednesday, 24 February 2021, and signed by its Head, Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, reminded persons taking part in the exam on Thursday, 25 and Friday, 26 February, that: “Candidates are to report to their centres at 7 am to be processed for the test.”



It continued that: “Assistant Director II candidates will write their tests on 25 of February 2021 at 9 am - 11 am at their various centres.”



Also, “all candidates who applied with the Masters and PhD should have obtained the certificate on or before 2017 but not before the last promotion.”