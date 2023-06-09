GES scraps tug of war and pillow fight as sports in school

General News of Friday, 9 June 2023

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has cancelled the introduction of tug of war and pillow fights in Senior High Schools.



The Tug of War and Pillow Fight Federation pushed for the sport to be approved in the second-cycle schools and was initially approved by the GES.



However, stakeholders contend that the sport is not safe for participants despite the safety measures communicated by the Tug of War and Pillow Fight Federation, a citinewsroom report noted.



Adding that, it poses injuries for participants in the sport.



The GES called off the approval for the sport after examining the concerns raised by the stakeholders.



The GES, through a letter, is said to have sent word to the Tug of War and Pillow Fight Federation concerning its decision.



The service has also instructed Directors of Education school heads to ensure its decision is followed strictly.



Meanwhile, the President of the Tug of War and Pillow Fight Federation, Ola Williams, in an interview with Citi News insisted that the sport is practised everywhere on the globe and it’s very safe for participants.



“Tug-of-war and pillow fights are sports that are practised across the globe and are safe for students,” he reassured.



