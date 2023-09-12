GCAA reacts to Accra-New York Delta Airlines' emergency landing incident

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has issued an official statement regarding the recent emergency landing of Delta Airlines flight DL157, which was en route to New York from Accra.



The incident occurred on Friday, September 8, 2023, when the aircraft, carrying 215 passengers and crew including Ghanaian musician Sarkodie, was forced to make an unscheduled landing at Terceira Island, Portugal, due to technical challenges.



According to the GCAA statement, the aircraft encountered technical difficulties while en route to its final destination from Accra.



The statement explained that in response to these challenges, the flight crew decided to carry out an emergency landing at Lajes Airport on Terceira Island, Portugal, as a precautionary measure.



The statement added that the incident did not occur within the Accra Flight Information Region or within Ghana's territorial boundaries. Despite this, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority is actively coordinating with Delta Airlines and relevant authorities to gather further information and insight into the circumstances surrounding the emergency landing.



“The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) wishes to confirm that on Friday, September 8, 2023, Delta Airlines flight DL157 that departed Accra enroute to New York, United States of America with 215 passengers and crew had to make an emergency landing in Terceira Island, Portugal due to technical challenges.



“While en-route to its final destination from Accra, the aircraft experienced some technical challenges and the flight crew as a precautionary measure made an emergency landing at Lajes Airport. The 767-300ER aircraft landed safely, where all 215 passengers and crew on board disembarked and were put on another Delta Airlines flight to continue to New York after a long wait.



“Bearing in mind that the incident did not occur in the Accra Flight Information Region or Ghana’s territory, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority is currently liaising with Delta Airlines and other relevant authorities about the incident.



"As the Regulator of air transport in Ghana, GCAA remains fully committed to ensuring public safety and security in the aviation industry,” the statement read.



Sarkodie apologised to his fans after he failed to honour a show in Detriot in the United States as part of his ongoing Jamz World Tour.



In a Twitter post on Sunday, September 10, 2023, Sarkodie attributed the development to flight challenges.



He called out Delta Airlines after the flight he was onboard made an emergency landing on a Portuguese island.



While taking on the airline for their poor handling of the situation, the rapper noted how common it has become for African passengers of the said airline to be treated poorly amidst disregard for safety concerns.



