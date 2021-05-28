GAMLS strike: I’m highly disappointed with health minister – Akandoh

General News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

It is disappointing for health minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu to have sat aloof and watched lab scientists in the country go on strike when he could have intervened when the agitation started from just the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, the Ranking Member of parliament’s health committee, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has said.



So far, lab scientists in eleven of the 16 regions in Ghana, have declared a strike in one form or the other in solidarity with their colleagues at KATH, who have declared a full-scale strike after a week’s sit-down in demand for the removal of two doctors from the hospital’s haematology unit.



Speaking to the parliamentary press corps on Thursday, 27 May 2021, Mr Akandoh said: “I have to also indicate that I am highly disappointed in the minister responsible for health because we shouldn’t even sit till escalate to this level.”



“As far as my memory serves me right, this matter started at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital more than a week ago, and I have heard that they have made efforts to engage the minister but that didn’t yield any result. We, MPs the president, and ministers are supposed to be servants of the people”, the Manso Nkwanta MP said.



Meanwhile, the National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed members of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) to call off their strike.



“The union should call off the ongoing strike and/or any further intended action immediately,” a press release signed by the Executive Secretary of the NLC, Ofosu Asamoah said.



The statement also said the NLC has invited the aggrieved parties to appear before it on Wednesday, 2 June 2021 at 1:30 pm.



“In view of the COVID protocols, the representation by each side is restricted to a maximum of two persons,” the statement directed.