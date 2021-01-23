General News of Saturday, 23 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GAF investigates soldiers protecting Chinese mining sites

GAF Director of Public Relations, Colonel Emmanuel Aggrey-Quashie

The Ghana Armed Forces having taken notice of recent media reports, says it has commenced full-scale investigations into the allegations of some of its personnel said to be protecting illegal mining sites.



In a press release signed by its Director of Public Relations, Colonel Emmanuel Aggrey-Quashie, the Ghana Armed Forces said it “assures the General Public of its unflinching commitment to the National cause”, stating that sanctions will be handed out to any person(s) found culpable the after investigations.



JoyNews on January 18, 2021 aired a documentary captioned 'Military officers protect illegal miners in Manso forest despite government’s caution.'



In the video which has since gone viral, the clip captured seven Chinese nationals who are engaged in illegal mining in the Manso forest in the Ashanti region.



During the search, some military attires were found in a room and was confiscated by government’s Environmental Sustainably taskforce.



Read the full statement below:



