GACL apologises to passengers for power outages at KIA

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has apologised to passengers who experienced power outages that occurred on Friday, March 1, 2024.



The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), which manages the airport, said in a Facebook post on March 2 that the power failures were due to a technical fault that affected their backup generators.



The GACL management said they were sorry for the inconvenience caused by this incident and assured passengers that they were working to prevent such occurrences in the future.



The post added that GACL remains committed to providing a seamless travel experience for all passengers.



“Management of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) wishes to confirm that Kotoka International Airport experienced intermittent power outages on Friday, 1st March 2024.



“Our Gensets, which normally kick-starts within 3-5 seconds of an outage, took about 1 minute, 30 seconds to kick in. Management of GACL apologises for the inconvenience caused,” the statement read.



