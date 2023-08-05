Furniture deficit affecting academic performance in Kparigu Primary School

Regional News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from North East Region



It is common in some parts of the country where schoolchildren are still lying on the floor of classrooms to undertake academic activities due to the inadequate supply of furniture.



This can eventually cause spinal cord complications for these schoolchildren as they always lie on their stomachs and sometimes use their chests against the ground while writing.



A perfect example is the Kparigu Lower Primary A and B school in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region where these schoolchildren are lying on the floor of the classrooms to study due to the furniture deficit in the school.



GhanaWeb visited the school and the children in Primary 1, 2, 3, and 4 were lying on the floor of the classrooms for academic activities.



The children cannot wear their school uniforms for three consecutive days without washing them the next day due to the unavailability of furniture in those classrooms.



Academic performance is not improving due to the unfavourable conditions in the classrooms.



Meanwhile, some parts of the primary A classroom block have been ripped off for the past 7 months without being roofed for the safety of the children.



At the time GhanaWeb visited the school, teachers were fearful to speak on the matter for fear of being transferred from the school or queried by the district director of education at Ghana Education Service (GES).



Nonetheless, the children who are being affected in these classrooms are also shy to speak out hence, the situation is not good in the school, that is, Kparigu Lower Primary A and B in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.







