Funeral details of the late 2021 KETASCO NSMQ finalist pop up

The funeral details of the promising 2021 KETASCO NSMQ finalist, James Edem Lutterodt who was reported dead in July have emerged online.



According to an obituary poster sighted by GhanaWeb, there will be a pre-burial service on Friday, September 8 at the Tema Community 1 Community Centre.



The funeral service of James will continue on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 9:00 am at the Keta Senior High Technical Park in the Volta Region.



His body will be moved to the Vui Government Cemetery for burial at 4:00 PM on the same day.



On Monday, July 3, 2023, news broke about the death of James Edem Lutterodt, one of the three very brilliant students who represented the Keta Senior Technical School (KETASCO) in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz after falling victim to suspected food poisoning.



The late James Edem Lutterodt was survived by his parents and six siblings.







