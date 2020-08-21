General News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Fumigate all tertiary campuses before reopening – UTAG

The University Teachers Associated of Ghana (UTAG) has asked the government to disinfect all campuses of universities and tertiary institutions across the country before reopening in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.



Acting General Secretary of UTAG Mark Korankye demanded also that personal protective equipment (PPEs) must be provided to students and lecturers in order to avert possible spike in the COVID-19 cases.



This comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo revealed that continuing students of tertiary institutions which could not complete their studies online during the shutdown of schools as a result of the coronavirus pandemic are to return on Monday, August 24.



Among the institutions are University of Cape Coast (UCC), University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), some technical universities and other colleges.



President Akufo-Addo said on Sunday, August 16 in an address to the nation that “after extensive stakeholder consultations, the decision has been taken for continuing students in these tertiary institutions to return to school on 24th August to finish their academic year”.



Speaking to News 360 on TV3 Thursday, Mr Korankye said failure to fumigate and also provide the PPEs could lead to a spike in the cases.



“The fumigation of lecture halls and residential halls has to be done. Provision of masks has to be [made], so that when academic life resumes nobody will be put at some danger of exposing life.”

