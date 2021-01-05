General News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Full list of NPP leadership for 8th Parliament

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Amid uncertainty over which party takes control of parliament as the Majority, the New Patriotic Party has named its members for leadership positions in the house.



The National Council of the party met on Monday, December 4, 2021 to firm up proposals by the party’s Steering Committee.



The Council overwhelmingly accepted the recommendations and settled on them as their leaders for the eighth parliament of the fourth republic.



Per the decisions made during the meeting, Professor Mike Oquaye has been settled on as the party’s choice for the Speaker of Parliament role.



The party has also decided to maintain Suame MP, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Majority Leader.



Sarah Adwoa Safo, the lawmaker for Dome Kwabenya constituency and Alex Afenyo-Markin of the Efutu Constituency will serve as deputies to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



The Chief Whip slot has been reserved for the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annor Dompreh.



Dompreh’s deputies will be the Tolon MP, Habib Iddrisu and the Ayawaso West-Wuogon MP, Lydia Alhassan .



Per the EC’s figures both parties have 137 seats but the NPP have been boosted by the decision of Andrew Amoako Asiamah, the independent candidate of Fomena Constituency to pitch camp with them.





