Full Gospel Church International marks 20th anniversary of Ghana Day Service

Religion of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: Full Gospel Church International

The Full Gospel Church International (FGCI), with its headquarters in Tema, Ghana, marked its 20th anniversary celebration of the “Ghana Day Service” on Sunday, March 10, 2024.



The Ghana Day Service, celebrated annually across all FGCI branches nationwide, was started by the former President of the church and the current Board of Trustees Chairman, Bishop Dr. Samuel N. Mensah, in the year 2004 as the

church’s contribution to instilling patriotism in its members.



For the service, members were to dress for church in their Ghanaian outfits, and the auditoriums were decorated in Ghanaian colours.



During the launch of the maiden edition of the “Ghana Day Service” in March 2004, Bishop Dr. Mensah outlined six objectives for the celebration. Key among them was to have media houses dedicate the month of March as Ghana Month, where every year the media will discuss and talk about the culture, values, and issues that will lead to citizens becoming responsible and the overall development of Ghana.



Also, to have the parliament of Ghana legislate a law that will

institutionalise the Friday and Sunday after March 6 as “Ghana Day” to be

celebrated by Muslims and Christians, respectively, in their place of worship.



This year’s celebration was on the theme “Rescue or Danger”, and the message

focused on the state of Ghana after 67 years of independence and the extent to

which the Fourth Republic has been beneficial or otherwise to the people.



The very respected Bishop, who has been vocal on pertinent national issues over the years, touched on very critical issues of national concern and how the older generation must ensure that they leave behind a better Ghana for the younger generation.



In concluding his sermon for the day, Bishop Dr. Mensah outlined recommendations

worth considering by political leaders for a better Ghana. They include;



To suspend the independence celebrations for the next four years and invest

the money into our education system (especially eradicate the schools under

trees) and improve the infrastructure and facilities of our hospitals.



Citizens should act responsibly and be committed to Ghana.



There must be a national vision that will drive the nation.



There must be a need for constitutional reform in order to give equal

opportunity to all and to end the winner-takes-all politics.



The security forces should be more professional and devoid of partisan

politics. Also, politicians should stop the politicization of security forces in the country.



To initiate a national discussion to find a workable solution to the country's democratic governance system.



Citizens to use their professions to fight for social justice. Examples are

musicians, traditional leaders, faith leaders, professional bodies, etc.



To rename Kotoka International Airport after its rightful leader, Kwame

Nkrumah International Airport. (KNIA)



To consider the introduction of the recitation of the national pledge in all

schools, workplaces, and churches.



He said such a policy may go a long way in shaping the national psyche of the citizens, so Ghanaians will be more faithful and loyal to Ghana than political parties.



He added that if this becomes a culture, it may diminish partisanship in favour of patriotism, which is nation before party.



All in all, Bishop Dr. Samuel N Mensah continues to admonish every citizen,

including political leaders, to give their best to be responsible citizens who will not allow the country to lose its traditions and will always put the interests of the country first.