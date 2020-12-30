Politics of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Full Document: NDC petitions Supreme Court over election 2020 results

File photo: The NDC presented the petition on December 30, 2020

The National Democratic Congress has officially petitioned the Supreme Court to seek legal redress over the outcome of the December 7 polls.



The party, led by some executives and legal representatives of John Dramani Mahama laid the petition before the court, December 30, on behalf of former President John Dramani Mahama.



Amongst other reliefs, the party is seeking an annulment of the result declared by the Electoral Commission on December 9, 2020.



Respondents in the petition include President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Electoral Commission headed by Jean Mensa.



A statement released by the part after successfully filing the petition read; “…It seeks among others, a declaration from the Supreme Court to the effect that, the purported declaration of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election on the 9th day of December 2020 is unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.”



Below is the full document NDC presented to the Supreme Court;









