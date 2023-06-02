From reluctance to resilience: Dr. Kwabena Donkor's unforeseen journey into Ghanaian politics

General News of Friday, 2 June 2023

Today, we bring you an exclusive interview with a prominent figure in Ghanaian politics, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, former Power Minister and Member of Parliament for Pru East.



In this captivating conversation with our very own Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, Dr. Donkor delves into his unexpected entry into politics and shares his reflections on his remarkable journey thus far.



Dr. Donkor candidly reveals that his path to politics was not a predetermined one.



In fact, he confesses that he had never aspired to become a Member of Parliament.



The former Power Minister reminisces about the pivotal moment when Former President Atta Mills convinced him to enter the political arena, assuring him of a unique opportunity to serve the nation.



Don't miss this enlightening conversation as Dr. Kwabena Donkor shares his remarkable story of how he entered the world of politics, his reflections on his journey, and his future endeavors.



Watch the full interview below:











