From physically challenged street vendor to aspiring fashion designer - The story of Gladys Podjer

The story of Madam Gladys is a story that stands out—a story of resilience, determination, and an indomitable spirit amidst the chaos of daily life.



Gladys Podjer, a mother of two, spent 13 long years as a street vendor, selling her wares to make ends meet. Her journey proves that no matter the circumstances, dreams can be achieved with hard work and perseverance.



For more than a decade, Gladys made the journey from Tema to Accra every day to peddle her wares in traffic. The scorching sun, the heavy vehicular movement, the bustling crowd, and the uncertainty of sales were her daily companions. Yet, Gladys never gave up despite her disability.



In 2022, Gladys' life took an extraordinary turn one day when Nana Tea, a popular YouTuber with a heart of gold, decided to celebrate the hardworking women on the streets.



Out of the sea of faces, Gladys was chosen for a day of pampering. The transformation began with a special makeover, a chance for Gladys to feel like a queen to make International Women's Day.



After the makeover, Gladys and Nana Tea embarked on a surprise trip to Tema for lunch.



Although they missed the buffet due to timing, the joy of togetherness was the real feast. It was an experience Gladys had never imagined, let alone experienced before.



The heartwarming day was captured on camera and shared on social media, where it quickly went viral.



The video also resonated with people from all walks of life, sparking an outpouring of positivity and support for Gladys.



But as the video gained traction, questions arose. Many asked what was next for Gladys and if she was going to return to the streets once the day was over.



Luckily, the Joyce Ababio Institute has offered Gladys a full scholarship worth $1,500 to study any course of her choice.



Overwhelmed with gratitude, Gladys decided to pursue her long-held dream of studying fashion design and a chance for her to turn her passion into a profession.



Gladys' story didn't just inspire individuals; it sparked a movement.



For instance, people from Ghana and across the diaspora united to help Gladys leave the streets for good.



Princess Jennifer from the UK raised some funds to help get her off the streets while Nana Tea and some other individuals constructed a showroom for Gladys.



In addition, the Jaccd Design Institute Accra, based in North Legon, has established the "Designability" program, dedicated to empowering differently-abled individuals like Gladys to acquire skills and independence.



Today, Gladys Podjer, once a street vendor, stands as a symbol of resilience and hope. With her scholarship, she not only changed her own life but inspired a movement to uplift others facing similar challenges.



Her journey from adversity to triumph is an inspirational tale of how determination and support can turn the extraordinary into reality.



