From being a toilet cleaner to vice president – Bawumia shares life story after filing NPP presidential nomination

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, today, Friday, June 16, 2023, filed his nomination for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.



After completing the filing, Dr Bawumia said it was a very important step to making history, 3news.com reports.



“I believe that is the first step of our victory in 2024 by the Grace of God,” he said.



He then proceeded to share a story of his humble beginning and the struggles he went through to get to where he is today.



He said that his journey in life has not been easy; adding that it took a lot of hard work, discipline, and dedication to get to this point.



“From Sakasaka Primary School to Tamale Secondary School to Oxford University to the Bank of Ghana as Deputy Governor and then to become Vice President of the Republic of Ghana. It has been an amazing journey and I thank God for how far he has brought me.”



“I have been a by-day worker on farms during the holidays in Secondary school, I have been a warehouse boy even after finishing University, and I have been a mini truck driver. I was only able to pay fees for one term during my studies at Oxford University and I had to survive for the rest of my studies without paying fees, thanks to my colleagues. I only settled my fees in arrears after I worked following the completion of my Ph.D. in Canada. I have also been a cleaner of toiletries in my university days in Canada, so I can say I have not had it easy at all.



“My life experience tells me never to take anything for granted and always to have respect for people no matter their stature in life, no matter how big or small they are. The cleaner or the driver you meet today could be the vice president or the president tomorrow,” he is quoted to have said after filing his nomination.



The vice president is expected to face stiff competition from the likes of the former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and 7 other people, for the NPP flagbearership position.



