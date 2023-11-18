From Kumawu Bodomase to US Congress: Meet the first Black representative from Rhode Island

Diasporia News of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

All over the world, Ghanaians both home and abroad are making giant strides in the various fields of endeavours. From technology, governance, politics and others, you will certainly find at least a Ghanaian or two making history in that regard.



The latest addition to the long list is Gabriel Felix Kofi Amo who has become the first Black representative from Rhode Island to the US Congress.



Prior to running for the US Congress, Amo worked in the Biden administration as the deputy director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.



Gabe Amo, as he’s affectionately called, hails from Kumawu Bodomase in the Ashanti Region of Ghana but was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. His father is from Ghana while his mother comes from Liberia.



According to a Facebook post on Asante Nation, Gabriel Amo has also served in the Barack Obama administration running several democratic political campaigns and served in Rhode Island governor Gina Raimondo's administration.



Gabe Amo graduated from the Moses Brown college preparatory school in Providence, Rhode Island. During his time there, he was part of the student senate of the school where he received a number of honours for his leadership skills.



He was also selected to participate in the United States Senate Youth Program in Washington, D.C., Gabe Amo later graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wheaton College in Massachusetts, where he studied political science and graduated with distinction.



Overall, Gabe Amo has served in various positions and honoured with many awards.











MA/AD



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.